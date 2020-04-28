Listen to all-star Canadian benefit single featuring Bryan Adams, Geddy Lee & more singing “Lean on Me”
Sony Music CanadaBryan Adams and Rush‘s Geddy Lee among the many Canadian music stars who have come together to record a version of the late Bill Withers‘ classic tune “Lean on Me” to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross’ COVID-19 relief efforts.
More than 25 artists in all have contributed to the benefit single, including Adams, Lee, Justin Bieber, Sarah McLachlan, Avril Lavigne, and Michael Buble. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.
An official video for the tune premiered this past Sunday at the end of Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, the special celebrating frontline workers helping to fight the COVID-19 virus in Canada that aired across dozens of Canadian TV stations and media platforms. You can watch the clip now on YouTube.
A message at the beginning of the video reads, “To the late, great Bill Withers. Thank you for your lyrics and inspiring message. We are grateful to learn on music during our time of need. Your musical legacy lives on through us.”
All the artists participating did so from their homes. All proceeds from the song, credited to ArtistsCAN, will go to the Canadian Red Cross to fight the pandemic in Canada. You can text LEANONME to 20222 to donate, or visit RedCross.ca/leanonme.
