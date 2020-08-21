      Weather Alert

Listen to acoustic version of The Pretty Reckless’ “Death by Rock and Roll”

Aug 21, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Fearless RecordsThe Pretty Reckless has released an acoustic version of the band’s new single, “Death by Rock and Roll.” You can download the unplugged recording now via digital outlets.

The original, electric “Death by Rock and Roll” reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, giving Taylor Momsen and company their fifth leader on the ranking.

“Death by Rock and Roll” is the title track to the upcoming fourth Pretty Reckless album, the follow-up to 2016’s Who You Selling For. In a recent interview with Forbes, Momsen reveals that the album has been delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Josh Johnson
