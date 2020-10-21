      Weather Alert

Listen to acoustic version of Corey Taylor's “Black Eyes Blue”

Oct 21, 2020 @ 12:30pm

Credit: Ashley OsborneCorey Taylor has premiered an acoustic version of “Black Eyes Blue,” a track off the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman’s debut solo album, CMFT.

The unplugged performance puts a greater emphasis on the song’s sensitive lyrics and Taylor’s vocals. You can download it now via digital outlets.

CMFT was released earlier this month. The original, electric “Black Eyes Blue” currently sits at number two on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands