Listen to acoustic version of Corey Taylor's “Black Eyes Blue”
Credit: Ashley OsborneCorey Taylor has premiered an acoustic version of “Black Eyes Blue,” a track off the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman’s debut solo album, CMFT.
The unplugged performance puts a greater emphasis on the song’s sensitive lyrics and Taylor’s vocals. You can download it now via digital outlets.
CMFT was released earlier this month. The original, electric “Black Eyes Blue” currently sits at number two on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
By Josh Johnson
