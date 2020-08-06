Listen to acoustic version of All Time Low’s “Monsters”
Fueled By RamenAll Time Low has released an acoustic version of the band’s current single, “Monsters.”
The performance, which was filmed in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is streaming now on YouTube. You can also download the audio version now via digital outlets.
The original “Monsters,” which features artist and producer blackbear, appears on All Time Low’s new album Wake Up, Sunshine. It currently sits at number 10 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, which is a career high for the band.
Wake Up, Sunshine was released in April. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Last Young Renegade.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)