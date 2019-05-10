Listen now: Vince Gill teases new “Okie” album with “A Letter to My Mama”

MCA NashvilleVince Gill’s first new record since 2016’s Down to My Last Bad Habit will arrive August 23. It’s called Okie, in a nod to the Country Music Hall of Famer’s Sooner State heritage.

The accomplished guitarist and prolific composer had a hand in writing all 12 tracks on the project.

“I thought this was going to be a songwriter record, not a concept album,” Vince explains. “It wound up being more information than I’d envisioned.”

He adds: “A friend sent me an email saying, ‘You could have only written this record after living a 60-year-plus life.’ He said, ‘There’s no struggle in these songs, just truth and your experience.’”

You can preview what’s ahead in the new track, “A Letter to My Mama,” which is available to stream or download now, or you can check out an audio-only version on YouTube.

Vince actually gave the song its live debut in February, when he performed it at the Ryman Auditorium during Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar.

Later this month, Vince heads to Europe as he continues touring with the Eagles.

