Listen now: Lady A goes back to the beginning with “What If I Never Get Over You”

Big Machine Lady Antebellum is back with their first new music since they changed record labels, and if their new song, “What If I Never Get Over You,” reminds you of their 2009 smash, “Need You Now,” they say that’s just fine with them.

“We hit this place of wanting to go back to where we came from,” Hillary Scott explains. “This single is a great example of that.”

“We’ve got 13 years of life together, of work together, of ups and downs in our personal lives,” she adds. “All of that kind of encompasses one same feeling: ‘We’re here, we’re loving it, and we’re turning over a new leaf — one that feels really familiar and authentic to ourselves as a band.’”

Dave Haywood echoes Hillary’s thoughts: “I feel like ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ is a turn back to our beginning, both in the sound and the core of who we are,” he says.

“We love being able to put out those big questions about lost love,” Dave continues, “like ‘What if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do?’ or ‘What if I never move on from this relationship?’”

“It’s been a bit of our magic from day one,” Charles Kelley says of the new song.

After recording for Capitol since the start of their career in 2007, the trio left to sign with Big Machine last year.

Today at 1 p.m. ET, Lady A is set to premiere the new video for “What If I Never Get over You” on YouTube. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, they’ll do a Facebook Live event where they’ll perform the song and take questions from fans.

Tonight, they continue their Our Kind of Vegas residency at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

