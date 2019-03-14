Listen now: Jake Owen plays Michael Ray & Carly Pearce’s wedding song

Big LoudJake Owen’s fourteen-track sixth album, Greetings from… Jake, promises plenty of highlights, including quite a few contributions from some big names.

Of course, the record features Jake’s #1 tribute to John Mellencamp, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” as well as his current top ten hit, “Down to the Honkytonk.” It’ll compete for Single of the Year at next month’s ACM Awards.

But the collection also features a guest spot from Kid Rock on the track “Grass Is Always Greener,” while Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley co-wrote “Drink All Day.”

Jake himself only had a hand in crafting one song: the closing cut, “Damn,” a co-write with David Lee Murphy.

And then there’s Carly Pearce and Michael Ray’s wedding song, “Made for You.” Michael heard Jake perform it in January at the annual Country Cares for St. Jude event in Memphis, and immediately booked him for the big day, which is expected in the fall.

“Made for You” happens to be one of the preview tracks that’s available now.

Here’s the complete track listing for Greetings from… Jake, which arrives March 29:

“Down to the Honkytonk”

“Ain’t Here to Talk”

“Catch a Cold One”

“I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”

“Grass Is Always Greener” (featuring Kid Rock)

“Homemade”

“Drink All Day”

“That’s on Me”

“Senorita” (featuring Lele Pons)

“In It”

“River of Time”

“Made for You”

“Mexico in Our Minds”

“Damn”

