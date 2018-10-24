Listen now: Florida Georgia Line releases “baby-maker” “Talk You Out of It” as new single

BMLGFlorida Georgia Line will follow up their #1, “Simple,” with the track “Talk You Out of It.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley originally released the song back in July, as a preview of their forthcoming fourth album.

“‘Talk You Out of It’ has a very different feel for us… It’s the baby-making song on the album,” Tyler laughs. “But really, BK and I are always challenging ourselves creatively and knew that we had to record it when we first heard it.”

“The vibe was just so money,” Brian agrees. “Nothing like a good date night in!”

“Talk You Out of It” is available to stream or download now, and you can check out its lyric video on YouTube as well.

