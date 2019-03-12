Listen now: Brad Paisley wears his heart on his sleeve in new song “My Miracle”

Arista NashvilleBrad Paisley pays tribute to his wife of sixteen years, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in his new single, “My Miracle.”

“My miracle is five-foot-five/No doubt in my mind/She’s the reason I’m alive,” he sings. “I wasn’t always spiritual/Oh, but one thing’s for sure/How could I not have faith in the God that created her?”

The eleven-time CMA Awards host admits he stepped out of his comfort zone a bit with “My Miracle.”

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Brad explains. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make.”

“My Miracle” is available to stream or download now, and you can check out an audio-only version on YouTube as well.

