Listen now: Brad Paisley wears his heart on his sleeve in new song “My Miracle”
By News Desk
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 10:44 AM

Arista NashvilleBrad Paisley pays tribute to his wife of sixteen years, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in his new single, “My Miracle.”

“My miracle is five-foot-five/No doubt in my mind/She’s the reason I’m alive,” he sings. “I wasn’t always spiritual/Oh, but one thing’s for sure/How could I not have faith in the God that created her?”

The eleven-time CMA Awards host admits he stepped out of his comfort zone a bit with “My Miracle.”

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Brad explains. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make.”

“My Miracle” is available to stream or download now, and you can check out an audio-only version on YouTube as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dierks Bentley to help CMA honor 30 educators from across the U.S. Jake Owen goes down to… Alabama, to shoot his first movie role in “The Friend” Kane Brown sets records at Houston Rodeo The “Beautiful Crazy” career of Luke Combs marks another milestone “GIRL” power: Maren Morris launches long-awaited second album A bromance and a “bro-et”: Gavin DeGraw dishes on Brett Young
Comments