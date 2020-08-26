Listen members of Pantera, Mastodon & more sing “99 Bottles of Beer”
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesIf you feel your family road trips aren’t metal enough, then we have the solution for you.
Pantera‘s Phil Anselmo, Mastodon‘s Bill Kelliher and many more metal musicians have united for a massive cover of the song “99 Bottles of Beer.” Each line about every bottle on the wall is sung by a different artist, starting with Mike Williams of the band Eyehategod at “99,” all the way to “1,” which Anselmo sings.
Other participating artists include Gary Holt of Slayer, Trivium‘s Matt Heafy and Testament‘s Chuck Billy.
In addition to annoying your dad, who’s just trying to drive, the “99 Bottles of Beer” cover will raise money for Old Dog Haven, a charity that finds foster homes for senior dogs. You can download it now via Bandcamp.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.