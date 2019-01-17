LISTEN: Maren Morris Drops New Single “Girl”

Maren Morris climbs another step towards country superstar status with her new single “Girl”. It’s the first single released from Morris’ second studio album with a powerful message to young women. Maren, now 28, says she wrote about the world around her on this album, but in a humanizing way.
LISTEN:
Tickets for Girl: The World Tour go on sale to the general public on Jan. 22.
Maren Morris’ 2019 Girl: The World Tour Dates:
Feb. 1 — Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend
Feb. 15 — George Town, Cayman Islands @ KAABOO Festival
March 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre +
March 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium +
March 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland +
March 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ the Criterion +
March 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium +
March 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Union +
March 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom +
March 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo +
March 26 — San Francisco, Calif. @ the Masonic +
March 28 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim +
March 30 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ the Wiltern +
April 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
April 12-14 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Festival
April 18 — Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center *
April 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory *
April 20 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheatre *
April 25 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *
April 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ the Fillmore *
April 27 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston *
May 2 — Washington, DC @ Anthem *
May 3 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl *
May 4 — New York City @ Terminal 5 *
May 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ the Pageant *
May 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
May 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 17 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre
May 18 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
May 19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
May 21 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
May 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
May 24 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
May 25 — Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy Leeds
May 26 — Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 27 — Manchester, U.K. @ Albert Hall
May 29 — Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy Bristol
May 30 — Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute
May 31 — London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall
June 15 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ LakeShake Festival
July 19 — Brooklyn, Mich. @ Faster Horses
July 20 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Country Jam USA
Aug. 2 — Merritt, B.C. @ Merritt Rockin’ River Festival
Aug. 3 — Duncan, B.C. @ Sunfest Country
Aug. 8 — Oro Modonte, Ont. @ Boots and Hearts Music Festival
Aug. 16 — Auckland, N.Z. @ The Logan Campbell Centre
Aug. 17 — Christchurch, N.Z. @ Town Hall
Aug. 19 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane City Hall
Aug. 21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
Aug. 22 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
Aug. 23 — Canberra, Australia @ UC Refectory
Aug. 30 — Grand Island, Neb. @ Nebraska State Fair
+Cassadee Pope will open
*RaeLynn will open