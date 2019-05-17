Listen: Lady Antebellum Drops Their New Song “What If I Never Get Over You” By News Desk | May 17, 2019 @ 11:51 AM Lady Antebellum return with an incredible new single called “What If I Never Get Over You.” Get your first listen right here: SHARE RELATED CONTENT Trisha’s tailgating and kicking off season 14 of her “Southern Kitchen” on Saturday When was “The Last Time” you saw Darius with Hootie? Your chance is coming Tuesday Walker Hayes’ “Don’t Let Her” is an emotional love letter to his wife Trust Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi: There ain’t nothin’ that a “Beer Can’t Fix” Maddie & Tae “Meet in the Middle” with their Diamond Rio cover Listen now: Lady A goes back to the beginning with “What If I Never Get Over You”