Lisle Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Romeoville
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of James R. Keller, a 25 year old resident of Lisle, who was pronounced deceased at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Mr. Keller was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle in the 400 Block of S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville. A Buick driver by a female driver from Romeoville who is 64 years of age and her passenger collided with the motorcycle near Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The driver and passenger in the Buick were not injured.
The Romeoville Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, June 24th, 2020.
There have been no charges filed at this time.