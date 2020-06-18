LisaRaye wants her residuals off Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” verse

Leon Bennett/Getty ImagesLisaRaye may be looking to collect after Nicki Minaj mentioned her on her “Trollz” collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Lisa had a lot to say about her honorable mention on FOX Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.
“It has to be about me,” LisaRaye said the clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “My thing is I didn’t know I was that relevant to be put in a song, but that’s a good thing. Because it’s business.”
Nicki opens the song with the line “Dolla, dolla bill, come get her / Even your man know Nicki do it better,” which Lisa believed was a direct shot at her breakout role in the 1998 film The Player’s Club, played regularly on BET.
LisaRaye jokingly added, “I just wish I could get some money or some residuals off of it.”
She caught heat from fans last month after calling out Nicki for not paying enough homage to Lil Kim and her contributions to hip-hop.
But LisaRaye took the honorable mention as a compliment and she’s not looking to beef with anyone during this current political climate and time of unrest.
By Rachel George
