Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After going into cardiac arrest in her California home on Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley has died, her mother has revealed. She was only 54 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley says in a statement released Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley went into “full cardiac arrest” at about 10:40 a.m. PST in her Calabasas home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics had to restart her heart before she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Priscilla was seen visiting her daughter a short time later, TMZ reports. Her death comes just two days after she appeared at the Golden Globes Awards, where she was supporting the star of the film Elvis, Austin Butler.