An African Lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo looks out over the visitors at the zoo, Thursday, March 19, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

If you want to see the lions at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this summer is your last chance for awhile.

A new renovation project happening to the “Lion House” and costing over $35 Million dollars is starting in the fall with no real end date announced. The current lions at the zoo will be moved to Salina, KS and when the project is done a new pride of lions will be brought in.

