Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Dolly Parton to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers on TV benefit show
CMTLionel Richie, Michael McDonald and Dolly Parton are among the artists participating in CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares. The special will premiere April 8 on CMT at 8 p.m. ET and an encore presentation will air April 10 on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and again on CMT at noon ET/PT on April 11.
Richie and Parton were close friends with Kenny Rogers. Lionel wrote one of his biggest hits, “Lady,” while both men, who at the time shared a manager, also participated in “We Are the World.” Dolly and Kenny recorded and toured together numerous times, with their most famous collaboration being, of course, the 1983 Bee Gees-penned chart-topping duet “Islands in the Stream.”
The CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special is not only a tribute to Rogers, who passed away on March 20, but also a fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial help to musicians and music industry pros who are out of work due to the pandemic. Half of all the money raised will go to Nashville’s music community.
The show will include interviews and performances from Richie, McDonald, Parton, Gavin DeGraw, and country stars Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Jennifer Nettles and Vince Gill, among others. Archival photos, interviews and performances from Rogers himself will round out the special.
To donate during the broadcast, you can visit MusiCares.org/KennyRogers or text KENNYCARES to 41444.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.