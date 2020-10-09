Linkin Park unearths long sought-after song “Pictureboard” with 20th anniversary ‘Hybrid Theory’ reissue
Warner RecordsLinkin Park‘s massive 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory reissue is out today, and is jam-packed with various demos, live tracks, remixes, B-sides and previously unreleased recordings. Among the highlights is the official release of the long sought-after song, “Pictureboard.”
“Pictureboard” is something of a Holy Grail for Linkin Park completists. According to the site Linkinpedia, fans first learned of the existence of the track in 2005, and have been begging the band to release it ever since. Finally, it’s now officially available everywhere you get your music.
The Hybrid Theory reissue also includes the previously unreleased song “She Couldn’t” and an early demo of future hit, “In the End.”
Along with the reissue release, Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn and drummer Rob Bourdon are sitting down for their first interview altogether since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.
The Q&A begins Friday at noon ET, and will be followed by a stream of a concert from Linkin Park’s 2002 Projekt Revolution tour. Visit Watch.LinkinPark.com for more info.
By Josh Johnson
