Linkin Park members started “writing,” according to bassist
ABC/Jeff NeiraThe members of Linkin Park have been “writing,” according to bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell.
Speaking on the Dan Really Likes Wine web series, Farrell shares that he and his band mates were “writing and doing that whole bit before [the pandemic] all started.”
“At this point we’re doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say, ‘Hi,’” he explains. “But [we’re] not able to get together and write or do that whole bit. So working at home a little bit, working up ideas.”
Farrell didn’t elaborate on what exactly the writing is for, whether it be future Linkin Park music or an entirely different project.
Linkin Park has not been active since October 2017, when the band staged a tribute concert to late frontman Chester Bennington, who had died in July of that year. Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda since released his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, in 2018.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory, and the band has recently been releasing archival footage from that era. More Hybrid Theory anniversary material is forthcoming.
