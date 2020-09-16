Linkin Park launches ‘Hybrid Theory’ name generator
Warner RecordsLinkin Park has launched a personalized Hybrid Theory name generator.
The program allows you to display your name in the font and style from the diamond-certified album’s cover artwork. You can try it out for yourself at NameGenerator.LinkinPark.com.
The name generator is a part of LP’s ongoing 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory celebration. The band also relaunched their website with a retro-themed, 2000s-era web browser.
Additionally, Linkin Park is releasing a massive Hybrid Theory reissue on October 9.
By Josh Johnson
