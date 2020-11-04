      Weather Alert

Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny performing at Christmas4Kids benefit

Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:00pm

Jeremy CowartLindsay Ell and Mitchell Tenpenny are giving back to children in need this holiday season. 

The two will perform at the Christmas4Kids “When Pigs Fly” event on November 7 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, for the annual Christmas4Kids benefit, which offers shopping sprees to children who may not otherwise have the Christmas experience. 

The event includes a barbecue dinner catered by local favorite Martin’s BBQ, along with a bourbon tasting.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids show again this year. I always love getting to be a part of giving back to the greater Nashville community as a native myself!” Mitchell says. “Can’t wait to have a fun night with everyone!” 

Christmas4Kids will conclude with a virtual fundraising concert by Phil Vassar on November 23. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each child will supply a wish list to the team of team of volunteers, who will then go on the $150 shopping spree for them. The gifts will be delivered to the children’s schools on December 15.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

