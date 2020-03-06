Lindsay Ell delivers cinematic, flower-filled performance in the music video for ‘I Don’t Love You’
Cody HeckberLindsay Ell puts the spotlight on her soaring vocal delivery in the music video for her new ballad, “I Don’t Love You.” The song, a searing breakup ballad about the loneliness that follows the end of a relationship, gets a dramatic treatment in the new clip.
The video shows Lindsay standing in a field of flowers, dressed in a flowing gown and belting out the lyrics of the song. Meanwhile, we see shots of the singer through a rain-soaked pane of glass, and she even breaks out a glittery gold guitar for a climactic solo in the middle of the song.
Lindsay’s got a new album in the works, and she says that “I Don’t Love You” was the perfect way to introduce fans to her next musical chapter.
“Working with [producer] Dann Huff has challenged me musically in ways I’ve never showcased before, and I feel ‘I Don’t Love You’ pushes those boundaries in a whole new voice I’ve never used before,” the singer tells Billboard, which premiered the video.
After a stint across the pond for C2C Music Festival, Lindsay will head to the ACM Awards, taking place April 5 in Las Vegas, where she’s nominated in two categories.
