Lincoln-Way Welding Students to Auction Texas Pit Smoker
Lincoln-Way Welding students have welded their own authentic Texas Pit Smoker (estimated retail value $1,800 – $2,400) and are auctioning it off at their upcoming Welding Contest.
The contest is open to any welding student currently enrolled in Welding at Lincoln-Way and will take place at Lincoln-Way Central on March 12 at 4:30 p.m. The annual welding contest better prepares our students for future contests and for competing in the working world upon graduation. Students will go head to head completing a variety of welds and a written test.
If you would like to preview the smoker prior the contest or if you cannot be in attendance and would like to place a reserve bid, please contact Daymon Gast, Welding Instructor, dgast@lw210.org or 815-464-3942. Smoker will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Winner is responsible for transportation of the smoker. Proceeds from the auction will help students compete in SKILLS USA at the state level.
Lincoln Way 210 would like to extend a special thank you to the Pipefitters Local 597 for their donations to make this project and others like it possible.