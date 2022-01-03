Lincoln-Way Schools Go To Remote Learning

When students return to class following Winter Break in the Lincoln-Way School District, they will do so remotely. In a letter to parents issued earlier today, Superintendent R. Scott Tingley announced:
Dear Lincoln-Way families,
With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases causing staffing shortages across the district, we have made the difficult decision to transition to remote learning through Friday, January 7th. This decision is only a temporary disruption to in-person learning.
Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4th, students will follow the emergency e-learning plan as outlined on the website, which will include live instruction delivered via WebEx. Teachers will be in touch with all students via email with specific instructions later today. If students are unable to participate in remote learning, parents must call the attendance hotline to report the absence.
Buildings are open today (Monday, January 3rd), and students are able to enter the building and gather supplies from their lockers if needed.
Coaches and sponsors will contact individual students involved in athletics and activities with information on meetings and practices.
Lincoln-Way will continue to evaluate the need for remote learning and will communicate any changes in schedule to you as quickly as possible. We appreciate your partnership and cooperation.
Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest developments.