Lincoln-Way High Schools Named 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools
U.S. News & World Report released their 2021 Best High Schools rankings, and all three Lincoln-Way high schools once again made the list. The U.S. News Best High School ranking include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
On their 2021 rankings, Lincoln-Way East ranked 1,254 nationally (54 in Illinois), Lincoln-Way Central ranked 1,303 nationally (55 in Illinois), and Lincoln-Way West ranked 1,916 (81 in Illinois).
U.S. News ranks schools in a variety of categories, including College Readiness, AP Exams, Math and Reading Proficiency, and Graduation Rate.
For a full list, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.