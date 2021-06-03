      Weather Alert

Lincoln-Way Foundation Summer Fest Details

Jun 3, 2021 @ 12:19pm

Grab your family and friends for a fun-filled evening! Come out to CD & ME on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. for the 2021 Lincoln-Way Foundation Summer Fest featuring Jazz, Rock, and Country! What a great place to enjoy live music under the stars, or hold a class reunion for any interested Alumni!

Visit https://Lwsummerfest.givesmart.com for tickets/reservations. Cost is $30, or $35 at the door. Tickets include music, heavy appetizers by Gatto’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, plus access to raffles/prizes. Desserts by Nothing Bundt Cakes will be available for purchase with profits split with the Foundation. This rain or shine event is for folks 21 and older with a cash bar.

For information, raffle donations, tickets, table reservations, and sponsorship opportunities contact Executive Director Bob Kennedy at 815-462-2976. Proceeds will help fund scholarships as well as grant requests for educational enhancements made on behalf of the students and teachers at Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210.

Reserve a table!
Want to guarantee a table for you and seven of your friends? For a small donation, tables can be reserved by contacting Bob Kennedy at [email protected] or 815-462-2976.

Celebrating a Class Reunion?
Gather your classmates, let us know you’re coming and enjoy the night! We’ll reserve a huge spot for your class at no cost – you just buy a ticket. It’s a win-win! Contact Bob Kennedy at 815-462-2976 for more information.

