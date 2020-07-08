Lincoln-Way East Coach Named IHSSBCA “Coach of the Year”
Lincoln-Way East’s Matthew Jordan recently received the Coach of the Year Award by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association (IHSSBCA). The IHSSBCA’s Coach of the Year award program was established in 2018 to recognize the ongoing success of Illinois coaches. Honorees exemplify the best aspects of the Scholastic Bowl community: commitment to student excellence, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. Three awards are given annually.
Mr. Jordan received the Tom Durbin Award (Class AA Coach). Tom was the founder of Scholastic Bowl at Decatur MacArthur during the 1980s and the program became one of the most successful teams and helpful programs in Central Illinois in the 1990s and early 2000s.
The Lincoln-Way East Scholastic Bowl team has many accomplishments, including:
- Southwest Suburban Conference (SWSC) Tournament Champions, 2020
- IHSA Regional Champions (2017, 2019, 2020)
- NAQT Illinois State Championship Qualifier (2019, 2020)
- Illinois Masonic Sectional-3rd Place (2019, 2020)
- Eight All-SWSC players in the past three years
- Seven All-Sectional players in the past three years