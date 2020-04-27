Lil Wayne and Apple Music donate $200,000 to New Orleans amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesAfter launching his Young Money Radio show Friday, Lil Wayne today releases a new extended visual for “Piano Trap” & “Not Me,” from his smash #1 album, Funeral.
The video captures Wayne’s love for skateboarding featuring clips of him landing stunts at a skate park in his New Orleans hometown, and a “BROVID-17” sign urging everyone to stay inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and New Orleans’ Mayor Latoya Cantrell joined the rapper for the first episode of Young Money Radio on Apple Music Friday. The episode featured call-ins from Travis Scott, Babyface and more, and previewed new collabo tracks with Jessie Reyez, as well as Tory Lanez, the latter titled “Help.”
Lil Wayne’s favorite rapper, Lil Baby, called in to preview a new single from the deluxe version of his album My Turn, expected May 1.
Wayne also announced his non-profit One Family Foundation and Apple Music will donate $200,000 to support pandemic relief in New Orleans via World Central Kitchen.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.