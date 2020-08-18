Lil Mosey shares three new tracks from ‘Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak)’
Jeremy DeputatRising rapper Lil Mosey has had 2020 turned up with his Billboard Hot 100 single, “Blueberry Faygo,” from his gold-certified debut album, Certified Hitmaker.
To celebrate, the Washington-bred rapper dropped off three new singles to hold fans over until his next mixtape. The tracks “Bands out the Roof,” “My Dues,” and “Focus on Me” will appear on his Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak).
Similar to a deluxe version, this project will feature his previously released singles, “Back at It” featuring Lil Baby, “Top Gone,” and “Faygo,” which peaked at #8 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.
The double-platinum single would solidify his robust presence in the mainstream music industry, mirroring his 2018 breakthrough single, “Noticed,” from his debut project Northsbest.
The original Certified Hitmaker, released in 2019, featured appearances from Chris Brown, Gunna and Trippie Redd, and peaked at #12 on the Billboard200 chart.
Mosey previously credited Meek Mill‘s Dreams and Nightmares mixtape as his reason for wanting to make music in the first place.
“Thinking about that mixtape brings back memories of when I was a kid and thinking about ‘Oh I want to do this, I want to do what he’s doing,’” he shared with Billboard. “I’m trying to be the biggest out here.”
Lil Mosey’s Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak) is available everywhere.
By Rachel George
