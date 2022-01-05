Lil Durk Defends Morgan Wallen: ‘He Ain’t No Racist… He Ain’t Cancelled’

TMZ caught up with Lil Durk and he was asked about Morgan Wallen and if other rappers, such as Kendrick Lamar should work with the formally canceled singer.
Durk and Wallen have teamed up for “Broadway Girls,” and now Durk is putting his stamp of approval on Wallen.
Durk was asked if Wallen was racist, “Nah, he ain’t no racist,” responded Lil Durk.
The Chicago rapper says he had a talk with Wallen and “he’s good.” When asked if Wallen was still cancelled, Durk said “He ain’t cancelled. I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t cancelled.”
Durk says he would encourage Kendrick and other rappers to work with Wallen.