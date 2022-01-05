      Weather Alert

Lil Durk Defends Morgan Wallen: ‘He Ain’t No Racist… He Ain’t Cancelled’

Jan 5, 2022 @ 12:15pm
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

TMZ caught up with Lil Durk and he was asked about Morgan Wallen and if other rappers, such as Kendrick Lamar should work with the formally canceled singer.

Durk and Wallen have teamed up for “Broadway Girls,” and now Durk is putting his stamp of approval on Wallen.

Durk was asked if Wallen was racist, “Nah, he ain’t no racist,” responded Lil Durk.

The Chicago rapper says he had a talk with Wallen and “he’s good.”   When asked if Wallen was still cancelled, Durk said “He ain’t cancelled.  I talked to him.  When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t cancelled.”

Durk says he would encourage Kendrick and other rappers to work with Wallen.

TAGS
#LilDurk #MorganWallen #Mylestones #NotCancelled
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Powerball Jackpot Now Totals $483 Million
How Dolly Parton's Tour Bus Changed John Madden's Life
New Year's Hangover Cure
Connect With Us Listen To Us On