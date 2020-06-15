Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ returns to top ‘Billboard’ 200, three months after its release
Cindy Ord/Getty ImagesLil Baby‘s My Turn returns to top the Billboard 200 album chart after spending three months in the top 10, dethroning Lady Gaga’s Chromatica.
My Turn has ascended from #3 to the number-one spot, after spending 13 weeks in the top 10 following its release in February. The Quality Control signee released a deluxe edition to the album last month.
Other hip-hop artists featured on the Billboard 200 top 10 include Gunna’s Wunna at #3, followed by Future‘s Life Is Good, Drake‘s Dark Lane Demo Tapes, DaBaby, Polo G, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, and The Weeknd’s After Hours, which holds the number 10 spot.
Lil Baby is a force to be reckoned with as one of the new voices of this generation, pushing messages about policy brutality, voting, and surviving “neighborhoods with no hope.” On Friday, the Atlanta rapper shared the empowering protest song “The Bigger Picture.” The track is a powerful anthem that reflects on the current nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against racial inequality.
According to Lil Baby’s Instagram, proceeds from the record will be donated to The Bail Project, the National Association of Black Journalists, and Breonna Taylor‘s legal team. Taylor, 26, was shot eight times on March 13 as she lay in her bed by officers executing a so-called “no-knock warrant” at her home.
By Rachel George
