Lil Baby shares a powerful new anthem, “The Bigger Picture”
Kevin Young
Lil Baby wants the world to see “The Bigger Picture,” after standing on the front lines with Black Lives Matter protesters in his Atlanta hometown last week.
The rapper is raising his voice about the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, and something many seemed to have forgotten about: COVID-19.
“The Bigger Picture’s”s cover art features Baby wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. It opens with a descriptive report of Minneapolis protests following Floyd’s death, as protesters chanted his last words: “I can’t breathe.”
“I find it crazy the police will shoot you and know that you dead but still tell you to freeze/[Messed] Up I seen what I seen/I guess that means hold him down if he say he can’t breath/It’s too many mothers that grieving/ They killing us for no reason,” Lil Baby raps on the track.
Baby demands change, starting with encouraging people to vote and pushing the message that “knowledge is power.”
According to Meek Mill, “Lil Baby [is becoming] legend right in front of our eyes!” with this record, while Tory Lanez said, “Just give [him] a Grammy this year already.” Maybe next year, Tory.
Proceeds from “The Bigger Picture” will be donated to the Bail Project, the National Association of Black Journalists, and to support Breonna Taylor’s legal team.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.