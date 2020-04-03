Lil Baby says Drake wanted him on “Toosie Slide” but he forgot to send back his verse
Kenneth Capello
We were so close to getting another joint collaboration with Lil Baby and Drake, following 2018’s “Yes Indeed” and “Never Recover” with Gunna. But today, the Atlanta rapper revealed he missed his opportunity to have another chart-topping hit with the 6 God: “Toosie Slide.”
Lil Baby celebrated his big bro’s new song on Instagram, writing, “[Drake] sent me this song a month ago. My dumb [behind] ain’t send the verse back. But That’s Big Bro we got [music] cominggggg!!!”
Drake has ignited the newest TikTok challenge with “Toosie Slide,” which he released last night, paired with a music video and a step-by-step tutorial. For the music video, the OVO rapper tapped popular social media influencer Toosie and producers Hiii Key and Ayo & Teo to come up with the song’s dance moves.
Drake and Lil Baby joined Tory Lanez’s “Quarantine Radio” on Instagram Live earlier this week, reaching over 315,000 viewers. In the comments, Tory said Lil Baby should be thankful Drake even reached out to him.
“At least he got time to send u verses,” Tory wrote. “I still ain’t get [mine].”
In these days of quarantine, Lil Baby has time to check new music from other artists like “Quarantine Clean” by Gunna, Turbo & Young Thug, Coldheartedsavage‘s “Humble,” and Rod Wave’s sophomore album Pray 4 Life, released earlier today.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
