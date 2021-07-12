Lightning Facts!

Summertime is lightning time.
• The average lightning stroke is six miles long.
• Lightning moves 30,000 times as fast as a bullet.
• The temperature of lightning can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The surface of the sun is not even that hot (around 11,000 degrees Fahrenheit).
• The Empire State Building averages over 20 hits per year.
• The diameter of the average bolt of lightning is the size of a quarter to half-dollar. Lightning looks so much wider than it really is just because its light is so bright.