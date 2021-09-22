      Weather Alert

Lightfoot Will Work to Keep Bears In Chicago

Sep 22, 2021 @ 11:47am

Mayor Lightfoot is willing to work with the Bears in order to keep them Chicago. Speaking to the Sun-Times editorial board this week, the mayor made it clear she is taking the Bears’ threat to leave the Windy City seriously. She acknowledged the need to turn Soldier Field into a year-round revenue generator, adding that the city is evaluating ways to enhance the fan experience at the stadium. Three months ago, Lightfoot dismissed the Bears decision to put in a bid to buy the Arlington Heights International Racecourse property.

