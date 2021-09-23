      Weather Alert

Lightfoot Will Work To Keep Bears In Chicago

Sep 23, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Mayor Lightfoot is willing to work with the Bears in order to keep them Chicago. Speaking to the Sun-Times editorial board this week, the mayor made it clear she is taking the Bears’ threat to leave the Windy City seriously. She acknowledged the need to turn Soldier Field into a year-round revenue generator, adding that the city is evaluating ways to enhance the fan experience at the stadium. Three months ago, Lightfoot dismissed the Bears decision to put in a bid to buy the Arlington Heights International Racecourse property.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?
Luke Bryan Receives a Bacon Bust (Sculpture) of Himself
George Strait Launches Special-Edition Tequila
FRISKY FRIDAY FLUB: Here's Why You're Likely to 'Over Share' on a Date
Connect With Us Listen To Us On