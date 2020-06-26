Lightfoot Says Chicago Isn’t Ready To Let Fans In Ballparks
Mayor Lightfoot is putting the brakes on the idea of fans in the stands at Chicago’s ballparks this season. Lightfoot said the city hasn’t spoke with any of the major sports teams about how they plan to keep fans safe from the coronavirus while attending games. The mayor was responding to comments made on a local sports talk radio show by Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney, who said he’s optimistic there will be fans in seats at Wrigley Field at some point this year. Kenny said Governor Pritzker’s reopening plan would allow about eight-thousand fans inside Wrigley. Lightfoot said that number exceeds both city and state caps on venues and capacity.