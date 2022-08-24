98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

August 24, 2022 2:47PM CDT
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

