Lightfoot Backer Questions Indicted Crypto Billionaire’s Donation To Rep. Chuy Garcia

A campaign supporter of Mayor Lightfoot is trying to tie challenger Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia to indicted cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried. State Representative Kelly Cassidy says the federal charges against Bankman-Fried raise several questions about his 200-thousand-dollar contribution to Garcia. Candidate for mayor state representative Kam Buckner also questioned why the congressman would accept special interest support from a crypto billionaire whose industry rests on members of Congress.