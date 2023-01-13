98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lightfoot Apologizes For Campaign Recruiting Student Volunteers

January 13, 2023 1:29PM CST
Share
Lightfoot Apologizes For Campaign Recruiting Student Volunteers

Mayor Lightfoot is apologizing after her campaign sent out emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers for the purpose of recruiting student volunteers for her reelection campaign.  The mayor said reaching out to CPS teachers was “clearly a mistake” by a single campaign staffer that will never happen again.  Lightfoot’s comments followed public backlash, including by some who called the move unethical.  The CPS inspector general launched an investigation into the controversy and the Chicago Board of Ethics put it on its January 23rd agenda.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky

Recent Posts