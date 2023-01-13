Lightfoot Apologizes For Campaign Recruiting Student Volunteers

Mayor Lightfoot is apologizing after her campaign sent out emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers for the purpose of recruiting student volunteers for her reelection campaign. The mayor said reaching out to CPS teachers was “clearly a mistake” by a single campaign staffer that will never happen again. Lightfoot’s comments followed public backlash, including by some who called the move unethical. The CPS inspector general launched an investigation into the controversy and the Chicago Board of Ethics put it on its January 23rd agenda.