      Weather Alert

Lift Up a Little Local Boy Who Is Fighting Cancer – Send a Card for his 3rd Birthday

Oct 25, 2021 @ 11:11am

Little guys should be picking pumpkins right now, like the one in the picture…

He’s not even three, yet, but little Cole Magnus is battling leukemia.  Did you hear Bossman mention this?  I think it bears repeating…  maybe even a little card with a bear on it…

For his third birthday, his parents are hoping for plenty of cards, to help make his day special.

If you’re looking for a way to make a difference in this world, just make or buy a cute kid birthday card.  Cole’s parents, Brittany and Brad would like to show him all the love and prayer meant for him, with lots of birthday cards from the mail.

Cards can be sent to:

Mr. Cole Magnus, PO Box 4408, Lisle, IL 60532.

You can also donate to his GofundMe page, if you care to help pay for his treatment.

Read MORE here.

TAGS
#ColeMagnus #HappyBirthday #LiftThemUp #MakeADifference #OurOwnBackyard #ScrewCancer
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
TRAVIS TRITT CANCELS SHOWS AT VENUES REQUIRING VACCINE, MASKS OR TESTING
Send Birthday Wishes to Downers Grove Boy Fighting Cancer for his 3rd Birthday - Here's How
The Rialto Square Theatre Box Office will not be opened on Thursday, October 21
Connect With Us Listen To Us On