Lift Up a Little Local Boy Who Is Fighting Cancer – Send a Card for his 3rd Birthday

Little guys should be picking pumpkins right now, like the one in the picture…
He’s not even three, yet, but little Cole Magnus is battling leukemia. Did you hear Bossman mention this? I think it bears repeating… maybe even a little card with a bear on it…
For his third birthday, his parents are hoping for plenty of cards, to help make his day special.
If you’re looking for a way to make a difference in this world, just make or buy a cute kid birthday card. Cole’s parents, Brittany and Brad would like to show him all the love and prayer meant for him, with lots of birthday cards from the mail.
Cards can be sent to:
Mr. Cole Magnus, PO Box 4408, Lisle, IL 60532.
You can also donate to his GofundMe page, if you care to help pay for his treatment.
Read MORE here.