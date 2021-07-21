Life Hack!

      Weather Alert

Jul 21, 2021 @ 4:05pm
It’s a common feeling: you rush out of the house, late for work or to meet a friend, only to be struck by the fear that you forgot to turn your iron off. If you regularly get the feeling you left a particular appliance on, Lifehacker.com suggests snapping a quick photo of it before you leave the house. Do you often think you a burner on after making breakfast? Before you head out the door snap a pic if the knobs in the office position; should the feeling hit you on the way to work you can just glance at your phone as a reminder that all is well at home.

