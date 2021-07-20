Life Hack! Put A Pickle In Your Beer!

Fancy beers come with a lot of rules. You have to use the right glass, pour it a certain way, and serve it at the optimum drinking temperature. There are no such rules governing cheap beers. Those beers are made to be cracked open and chugged straight from the can. There’s no “flavor profile” to mess up because there’s barely any flavor. But you can improve the taste of cheap beer with a pickle. A guy writing on Lifehacker says putting a pickle in the glass gives the beer flavor, and the salt tastes particularly welcome on a hot, sweaty day. Also, you get to eat the beer-soaked pickle when you finish your beverage. The kind of pickle you use is up to you, but our Lifehacker writer recommends a spear — something quite sour. Also, make sure your beer is cold.