Life Finally Gets Easier at This Age…

According to a new study, there IS a point where life gets EASIER. And that point is . . . age 44.

The study found that people stress out in their 20s over things like finding a job, saving money, and dating . . . and people stress in their 30s over things like moving up in a career and starting a family.

Then in your early 40s, you worry about things like finding a work-life balance, your relatives getting older, and trying to plan for the future.

But at 44? Then things finally turn around, you get all that other stuff squared away, and you can start relaxing and enjoying your life.

According to the study, people’s favorite things about their 40s are going on nice vacations . . . earning good money . . . having a nice car . . . and knowing what’s worth worrying about.

The best thing about being your 50s is you stop worrying too much about what people think about you . . . and the best thing about being in your 60s is retiring and getting to enjoy your paid-off house and your grandkids. Here’s the full story from The York Press.