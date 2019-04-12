Life Cereal Is Looking for Its Next ‘Mikey,’ and Your Kid Can Audition

Quaker’s “Mikey Likes It” ad for Life cereal was one of the longest-running ads in history. It’s the one where a kid who hates everything tries Life cereal and LIKES it. It came out in 1972 . . . ran for more than 12 years . . . and is one of the most famous ads ever.

Now Quaker is apparently planning some sort of REBOOT of it. And YOUR kid could be the next Mikey. They’re looking for kids between 4 and 8 years old . . . boys AND girls. And they posted a four-line script to audition with.

If you want your kid to audition, submit a video here by April 27th. They’re also doing live casting calls at various Walmart locations including:

Date: Saturday April 13, 2019

Time: 10am-2pm CT

Walmart Store number: 5485

Address: 2500 W 95TH ST EVERGREEN PARK, IL 60805