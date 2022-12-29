98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

License Plate Fees Will Drop for Some in Illinois in 2023

December 29, 2022 12:01PM CST
License Plate Fees Will Drop for Some in Illinois in 2023

License plate fees, for low-income older drivers and people with disabilities, are set to drop in Illinois, January 1st. 

Eligible older adults, and persons with disabilities, will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced, by more than half, in the new year. 

Drivers who qualify for the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefit Access Program will pay only 10-dollars for their license plate stickers, a decrease from 24-dollars currently. 

