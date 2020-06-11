Liam Gallagher postpones wedding to 2021 due to COVID-19
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesOne day is gonna be the day that Liam Gallagher gets married, but it won’t be in 2020.
Speaking to BBC Radio 2, the ex-Oasis vocalist says that his planned wedding to fiancée Debbie Gwyther has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been put back now until next year because I think we had to wear masks and stuff and I am not getting married with a mask on,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher and Gwyther got engaged in 2019 after six years of dating. He’s been married twice before.
By Josh Johnson
