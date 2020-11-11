      Weather Alert

Liam Gallagher announces livestream concert filmed while floating down England's River Thames

Nov 10, 2020 @ 6:00pm

David Wolff – Patrick/RedfernsLiam Gallagher is taking the “stream” part of a livestream literally.

The ex-Oasis vocalist has announced Down by the River Thames, a concert event that will be filmed while Gallagher performs on a barge floating down the famed English river.

Gallagher will be joined by a full band for performances of songs from his two solo albums, as well as “some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time.”

Down by the River Thames will premiere December 5 via the platform MelodyVR. For more info, visit MelodyVR.com.

By Josh Johnson
