“Level” up: Twenty One Pilots matches past ‘Billboard’ feat with latest single
Fueled By RamenTwenty One Pilots has flown to the top of the Billboard Alternative Songs chart with “Level of Concern.”
The latest single from the “Stressed Out” duo took only four weeks to reach the number-one spot on Alternative Songs. That’s the fastest an artist has climbed the chart since, well, Twenty One Pilots, who conquered Alternative Songs in only two weeks in July 2018 with “Jumpsuit,” the lead single from their latest album, 2018’s Trench.
Before ascending Alternative Songs, “Level of Concern” hit number one on the Hot Rock Songs chart, making it the first non-Panic! at the Disco song to lead the ranking in 76 weeks.
“Level of Concern,” the first new Twenty One Pilots song since Trench, was released in April. It was accompanied by a video featuring footage of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in quarantine.
