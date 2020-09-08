Let’s Help our Nation’s Oldest WW2 Vet Celebrate his 111th Birthday, Saturday. Here’s How.
Lawrence Brooks is America’s oldest living World War Two vet. Mr. Brooks will be 111 this Saturday.
But the New Orleans native can’t visit with a lot of people, right now. So the National World War Two Museum offers an address, where we can all send cards – maybe enough that he just keeps getting them. You can see his awesome smile at this link. And the museum will share a video of his celebration, Saturday, September 12th.
Friends have asked Mr. Brooks what he thinks has kept him going strong, for so long. He says the secret to a long life is to take care of your body, and “be nice to people.”
Let’s be nice to him, and show him birthday love, as well as our thanks for his service.
HERE’S WHAT THE MUSEUM HAS POSTED:
“This year our birthday celebration of America’s oldest living WWII veteran Lawrence Brooks will look a little different. With the global pandemic, we must forgo our traditional get together in favor of some socially distanced fun. Mr. Brooks, a New Orleans native, will turn 111 this year and we are asking everyone to send in birthday cards to the Museum so that we can deliver them to his home. Please send your card to the address below.”
The National WWII Museum
c/o Happy 111th Mr. Brooks!
945 Magazine Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
“Stay tuned to our social media on September 12 for a special birthday video and more!
Thank you for your help in making Mr. Brooks’ 111th birthday a special one.”